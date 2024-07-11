'Please Allah Please': Hina Khan shares cryptic post amid her cancer diagnosis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Actor Hina Khan, who recently opened up about her battle with breast cancer, shared a heartfelt post regarding her ongoing struggle with the disease.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hina shared a post that read, "Nobody can take away your pain but Allah." Over this, she wrote, "Please Allah Please."

Earlier this month, the actress posted a video of herself with a short haircut.

The actor's mother broke down after seeing the video.

In the clip, the actor was seen sitting in front of a mirror as her friend braided her hair. She was also seen consoling her mother, who sat on the bed and cried.

In the video, the actor is heard saying, "Ro nahi please mumma. It's just hair, mumma. Baal hain, aap nahi cut karte ho. Bas. Aapki tabiyat kharab hojayegi (loosely translated).

Earlier this month, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," Hina wrote.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

