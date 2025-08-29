"Please call him next time...": Zeishan Quadri picks Piyush Mishra as 'Bigg Boss' winner if "Wasseypur" characters entered house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Who would win Bigg Boss if the fiery characters of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ever stepped into the house? Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri, who played 'Definite' in Anurag Kashyap's cult film, has an answer.

Zeishan, who is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 19,' shared his thoughts in a chat withbefore entering the house.

When asked which Wasseypur character could win the reality show, he instantly named veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who played Nasir Ahmed in the two-part drama.

Laughing as he explained, Zeishan said, "Piyush Mishra. If Sir stays in the house, it will be full of fun. He is such a lively person. Please call him next time, or as a wildcard this season."

For Zeishan, the film remains close to his heart even 13 years after its release. He said the love of fans keeps those memories alive.

"After putting in so much hard work, what stays is only the love of fans. The characters I lived on screen, it feels so good to see people still love them. I even watch the memes fans make. Whenever I see them, I feel nostalgic. I remember how it all started, what we did. It has been 13-14 years since the shoot, and 13 years since the release, but the memories are still so fresh," he shared.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released in two parts: the first on June 22, 2012, and the second on August 8, 2012. The story spanned nearly seven decades, from 1941 to 2009, focusing on coal mafias, crime families, and the relentless struggles for power in Dhanbad.

Besides winning hearts and earning critical praise, both parts of the film turned into box office successes. Today, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' continues to enjoy a huge fan base, with many calling it one of the best Indian films ever made.

Viewers can watch Quadri compete inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house on Colors and JioHotsar.

