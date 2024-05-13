"Please come and use your power of voting": Superstar Chiranjeevi requests people to exercise their right to vote

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday morning stepped out and exercised his voting right during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

He along with his wife Surekha Konidela was spotted at their designated polling station in Hyderabad.

After fulfilling his duty as a responsible citizen, the Padma Vibhushan spoke with the media and sent out an important message, encouraging citizens to practice their voting rights.

#WATCH | Telangana: Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela and his family arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast their vote.

"I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and make use of your power," Chiranjeevi said.

Earlier in the day, Actor Allu Arjun also cast his vote in Hyderabad amid polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The 'Pushpa' star clad in a white t-shirt and black jeans, arrived at his designated polling station in Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote he urged people to come out and vote as "today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years."

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Allu Arjun said, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell you, that I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."

All 17 seats in Telangana are going to polls on Monday. Voting is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies with leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan in the fray.

