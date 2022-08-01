Please don't boycott my film says, Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha sparks controversy

Aamir Khan has reacted to the 'boycott' trends that has been looming over Laal Singh Chaddha on social media. The boycott trends have been doing the rounds on social media after the controversial statements that he made way back in 2015 surfaced online.Soon after the film's teaser and trailer was unveiled, many took to social media demanding a boycott of the film. In the last few weeks, ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been one of the top trends on social media.

At a recent press event, Aamir was asked if this hate and unnecessary trolling bothers him. To which the actor said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film.”Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. The film is the official remake of the 1994 film 'Forrest Grump' starring Tom Hanks.