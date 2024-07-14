PM Modi adds grace, charm to Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on July 13.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Jio World Centre in Mumbai yesterday to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen meeting the newlyweds Anant and Radhika. Anant and Radhika touched the Prime Minister's feet to seek his blessings.

The video also featured politicians like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and others.

Prime Minister Modi added grandeur to the celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai, attending their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday night.

In a picture-perfect moment captured at the event, PM Modi is seen standing with a beaming smile amidst Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The ceremony attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations continue with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception today.

