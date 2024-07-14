PM Modi attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Saturday night.

PM Modi arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre for the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

Several videos of PM Modi attending Anant and Radhika's post-wedding function surfaced online.

In one of the videos shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher on X, PM Modi can be seen participating in a religious puja held by a priest at the ceremony. In another video, both Anant and Radhika could be seen touching PM Modi's feet to seek his blessings.

"What a spectacular, dignified and sacred #AashirwaadCeremony it was for the #AnantRadhikaWedding!!! The ceremony also displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of #Bharat to the guests from all over the world. Mr. #MukeshAmbani spoke so so well about the family and traditional values. Jai Ho! #WeddingOfTheCentury #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #Anant #Radhika #Wedding," Anupam Kher wrote.

This visit marks his first to Mumbai since taking the oath for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9, following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to roads, railways, and ports, worth more than Rs 29,400 crore. He also visited the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat to inaugurate the INS Towers.

Among the political personalities present were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with his family, also attended the ceremony. The Yadavs had arrived in Mumbai on Friday for the grand wedding.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the venue on Friday. BJP leader Smriti Irani, along with her husband, also attended the wedding ceremony. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was spotted on the red carpet.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on Friday, July 12, attended by international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

Radhika Merchant captivated throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidai ceremony, she wore a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance. Her regal appearance was enhanced by heirloom jewellery pieces, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds. Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations will continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, on July 14.

