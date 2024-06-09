PM Modi brings his siganture style to 2024 swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : In a resplendent display of tradition and style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his third consecutive term's inauguration at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, showcasing his signature sartorial elegance that has become synonymous with such grand occasions.

At the Forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi exuded grace in a white kurta and churidar paired with a striking blue chequered jacket, a nod to his customary attire for significant events.

His ensemble accentuated with black shoes, echoed his longstanding penchant for blending cultural heritage with contemporary flair.

Renowned for his distinctive fashion choices, Modi's attire choices have often made headlines. From flamboyant and colourful turbans during national celebrations to the intricate "bandhani" print safa, his outfits reflect a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Notably, his attire for this momentous occasion mirrored his previous inaugural ensembles. In 2014, he donned a cream linen kurta-pyjama paired with a beige golden jacket.

He revisited the style in 2019 by donning a khaki jacket over his white linen kurta-pyjama.

The oath-taking ceremony, a star-studded affair, witnessed the convergence of political luminaries, Bollywood celebrities, and business moguls, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the event.

Among the attendees were prominent figures such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and Rajinikanth, lending their charisma to the auspicious occasion.

Kangana Ranaut, resplendent in a white and golden saree, epitomized regal elegance, her ensemble complemented by a signature bob hairstyle and minimalistic makeup, exuding sophistication and poise.

Akshay Kumar, clad in formal attire with a pink shirt and black pants, radiated his trademark charm, while Shah Rukh Khan, in his signature black attire and ponytail, captivated the audience with his magnetic presence.

Business magnates like Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani were also present.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, marked a significant moment in India's political history as Narendra Modi embarked on his third term as Prime Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 293 seats, with BJP alone clinching 240 seats, underscored the overwhelming mandate received by the ruling party.

PM Modi's feat of winning a third consecutive term places him in the annals of history alongside India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, making him only the second leader to achieve this milestone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor