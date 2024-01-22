PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath are like Ram and Lakshman: 'Gabbar is Back' actor Suman

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Guests have arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The 'Gabbar is Back' actor Suman also arrived at the temple to take part in the ceremony.

Talking tothe actor congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said, "Congratulations and best wishes to PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. These two are like Ram and Lakshman and had this temple come up here, I think (it) has been God's doing. He created them to build this temple...This will be the national monument for India..."

Apart from him, celebs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have also arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the Pran Prathistha ceremony.

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints apart from invited guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

