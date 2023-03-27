PM Modi condoles demise of comedy king Innocent

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people’s lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi”

Malayalam actor Innocent was hospitalised in Kochi since March 3. He was infected with COVID and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure, the hospital said in a release. Innocent entered the film industry as a producer and began his acting career, which included both comedy and character roles, in 1972.