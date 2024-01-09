PM Modi condoles demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan and said, "his passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill."

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

PM Modi took to X and offered his condolences. He wrote, "Pained by the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan Ji, a legendary figure in the world of Indian classical music. His unparalleled talent and dedication to music enriched our cultural world and inspired generations. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and countless admirers."

Ustad Rashid Khan was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Kolkata. He breathed his last earlier today.

He will be laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

