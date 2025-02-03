PM Modi Congratulates Chandrika Tandon on Her First Grammy Win, Praises Her Contribution to Indian Culture

Indian-Origin artist Chandrika Tandon won her first ever award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. She shared this award with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. Taking X Pm Modi congratulated 67th Grammy award winning artist Chandrika.

In his post he firstly congratulated Chandrikan on her win for the album Triveni. He further added, " We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and OfCourse, music! It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people."

Tandon is a well-known global business leader, philanthropist, and graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, recognized for her major contributions to education and the arts. In 2015, she and her husband donated $100 million to the New York School of Engineering, which now bears her name.

A trained musician, Tandon was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 for her album "Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call." She made history as the first Indian American woman partner at McKinsey and established Tandon Capital Associates, which specializes in institutional restructuring. Recently, she received a nomination for an award alongside prominent artists, while her half-sister Norah Jones won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.