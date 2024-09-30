PM Modi congratulates Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke award recognition

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated actor Mithun Chakraborty on Monday on being conferred with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award honouring his contributions to Indian cinema.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he was delighted by the honour given to Chakraborty and commended him as a "cultural icon."

"Delighted that Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," PM Modi said in the post.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award for Chakraborty as an honour to his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Chakraborty will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

"Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema," Minister Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Mithun Chakraborty, affectionately known as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, began his illustrious career in 1976 with the film 'Mrigayaa', captivating audiences from the very start. His portrayal of a Santhal rebel in his debut earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Over the years, he has garnered two additional National Film Awards for his outstanding performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998).

In addition to his acting achievements, Chakraborty has made a significant impact in the music industry with his unforgettable dance numbers.

Iconic hits like 'I Am a Disco Dancer,' 'Jimmy Jimmy,' and 'Super Dancer' have cemented his status as a beloved figure across generations.

Most recently, he appeared in the critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'.

