PM Modi congratulates Mohanlal on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'Truly inspiring'

Chennai, Sep 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

PM Modi said that may his accomplishments "continue to inspire generations to come."

Dropping a picture with the 'Monster' actor on X, the Prime Minister praised Mohanlal with the following words, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films."

"His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," the PM went on to write.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced that Mohanlal will be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for his praiseworthy contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to their official X (Previously known as Twitter) account, they wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

Speaking about Mohanlal's glorious cinematic journey, they added, "Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history."

The post further revealed that the award will be presented to the superstar on September 23 at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Prior to this, the Government of India honoured Mohanlal with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

In 2009, Mohanlal became the first actor in the Indian film industry to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

