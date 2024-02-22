PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul-Jackky, asks them to 'discover each other'

Mumbai, Feb 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the day of the new Bollywood couple, film producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh, by extending his "heartiest congratulations and greetings" to them.

In a letter to Jackky's parents, Vashu and Pooja Bhagnani, PM Modi wrote, "As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding.

"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery."

He went on to say, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues.

"Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion."

Jackky and Rakul took to the Stories section of their Instagram and shared the letter from the Prime Minister and expressed their gratitude.

Jackky wrote, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

Rakul said, "Thnkyouuuuu soooo much honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ... your wishes mean a lot to us."

Jackky and Rakul tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday in Goa. The festivities began with the haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and actress Bhumi Pednekar. And then there were two weddings -- one following the Sikh tradition and the other, a Sindhi-style ceremony.

