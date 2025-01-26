PM Modi dons vibrant multi-coloured turban with bandhgala coat on 76th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 : As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion in his signature style, donning a vibrant multi-coloured turban that highlights his deep connection to the country's culture and heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sartorial choices have always sparked conversation, especially when it comes to his turban selections for Republic Day celebrations.

For the 2025 Republic Day, PM Modi chose a striking multi-coloured turban featuring shades of red and yellow. He paired it with a brown bandhgala coat with full sleeves, accessorised by a multi-coloured pocket square and churidar pants.

Before attending the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Prime Minister paid his respects to the fallen soldiers by observing a two-minute silence, honouring the supreme sacrifices of armed personnel who have protected the nation.

This year's Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi are graced by President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesia's President H.E. Prabowo Subianto, and several other dignitaries.

PM Modi's attire, especially his signature turban, symbolises patriotism and national pride.

Taking to his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wished the nation on this special day: "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India."

Reflecting on his past Republic Day appearances, Modi's choice of headgear has always been a subject of much admiration.

In 2024, for the 75th Republic Day, he wore a multi-coloured turban, featuring a vibrant yellow hue, paired with a white kurta and a brown Nehru jacket. This outfit, with its traditional Rajasthani Bandhini print, was a representation of his love for the country.

For the 74th Republic Day, PM Modi donned a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban symbolizing India's diversity.

For the year 2022, celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the Prime Minister opted for a traditional cap from Uttarakhand, embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch, a tribute to the state flower of Uttarakhand.

For the year 2021, PM Modi wore a special Jamnagar turban, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat, accompanied by a grey jacket, a kurta, and pyjama.

For the 71st Republic Day, he sported a bright saffron-coloured printed turban, featuring a blend of yellow hues in an intricate pattern.

On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, the Prime Minister wore a yellow turban with a red tail, accented with green and subtle golden lines, completing the look with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket and white kurta.

Each year, PM Modi's turbans have told a story of India's rich cultural diversity. This year, as the nation celebrates the 76th Republic Day, the Prime Minister's look continues to honour India's traditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor