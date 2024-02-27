PM Modi meets German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann in Tamil Nadu, see video

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann, whom he earlier mentioned in one of the episodes of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi earlier appreciated Cassandra Mae for her passion for Indian music and culture.

During the meeting, Cassandra Mae also performed the song 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of the Prime Minister. At the same time, PM Modi was also seen enjoying the bhajan.

A video of this has also surfaced, in which Cassandra could be seen singing in front of PM Modi and he appreciated it.

Earlier in September 2023, in his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

The Prime Minister played an Indian song sung by Cassandra Mae.

"Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music," PM Modi said after the song presentation.

Calling the German singer's passion "inspiring," the Prime Minister further added, "Such interest of someone who has never visited India, is inspiring. Cassmae is visually impaired since birth. But this challenge could not stop her from achieving this extraordinary...her passion for music and creativity was such that she started singing in childhood itself."

PM Modi said that Cassandra does not only sing in Hindi but in various other Indian languages as well.

Notably, Cassandra Mae Spittmann became well-known for singing several Tamil song covers, particularly devotional songs, and has won praise for her accuracy and nearly flawless enunciation of the language's lyrics.

