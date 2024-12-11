PM Modi meets Kapoor family, recalls Advani and Vajpayee watching Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi'

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Ahead of the upcoming Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival, members of the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The meeting was a special moment as the Kapoor family extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to join them in commemorating the legendary filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

Members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were present during the interaction.

During their brief meeting, PM Modi shared his admiration for Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era. He recalled an incident involving veteran leader LK Advani and former Prime Mnister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advaniji and Atalji said, 'What should we do now?' Then they decided, 'Let's watch a movie.' They went to watch Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi.'"

PM Modi also fondly recounted another memory involving Ranbir Kapoor's father, late Rishi Kapoor.

"When I was in China, a song by your father was being played. I told my colleagues to record it on their phones, and I sent it to Rishiji. He was so delighted by it."

The Prime Minister also spoke about Raj Kapoor's role in establishing Indian cinema's global influence long before the term "soft power" became popular.

"In 1947, we had 'Neel Kamal,' and now as we approach 2047, it reflects the immense contribution of such a vast nation. Today, there is much talk about soft power in diplomacy, but back then, Raj Kapoor had already showcased India's strength in this area to the world," he said.

Meanwhile, the festival will celebrate the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. It showcases 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, with a ticket price of Rs 100.

The announcement of the film festival, which will include screenings of classics such as 'Aag', 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', and 'Mera Naam Joker', has sparked excitement among cinema lovers.

Raj Kapoor's films are renowned for their storytelling, timeless music, and social relevance. His legacy continues to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences.

Known as "India's Greatest Showman," Raj Kapoor's career spanned several decades, from his early days as a child actor to his later success as a director and producer.

