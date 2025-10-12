PM Modi meets Ram Charan, wife Upasana amid Archery Premier League; hails "collective efforts to popularise archery"

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met actor Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and his father-in-law, Archery Premier League (APL) co-founder Anil Kamineni, on the sidelines of the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi appreciated their combined efforts to promote archery through the world's first-ever Archery Premier League.

"Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters," the Prime Minister wrote in the post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1977394372321661313

During the interaction, PM Modi noted that such initiatives will help to preserve the rich legacy of archery and further inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.

Ram Charan, who was present in the national capital for the Archery Premier League's celebratory event, shared pictures from the meeting on X and expressed his honour at meeting the Prime Minister.

He wrote, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world's first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes. We hope many more will join this incredible sport."

https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1977013120519549051

The 'RRR' actor was in the national capital for the celebratory event of the Archery Premier League (APL), along with his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Charan, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the inaugural season of APL 2025, told ANI, "The league is very important for Indian archery to win at the Olympics. It will offer a valuable learning experience for our archers."

He was accompanied by Anil Kamineni, Archery Association of India (AAI) General Secretary Virendra Sachdeva, and AAI President Arjun Munda, along with prominent archery athletes.

India's ace archer and former world number one Deepika Kumari was also present at the event, lending further prestige to the occasion.

