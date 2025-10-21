PM Modi mourns veteran actor Asrani's demise, remembers him as "a gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist"

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Asrani, remembering his cinematic legacy that brought joy and laughter to people.

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances."

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2025

Noting that the late actor's contribution to Indian cinema will be cherished, the Prime Minister further extended condolences to his family and admirers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid a homage to Asrani's contributions to Indian cinema and wrote, "The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti."

The demise of renowned actor Asrani Ji is deeply saddening. Asrani Ji contributed to Indian cinema throughout his life and carved a place in the hearts of millions by making people laugh. May God give strength to his family and admirers to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2025

Actor-comedian Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites.

Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba told"Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."

Condolences have been pouring in since the news was confirmed. While fans are remembering Asrani's iconic performances, celebrities also offered their heartfelt tributes.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with the late actor on several hit films like 'Heri Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Welcome', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', mourned his passing with an emotional message.

"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani Ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Adnan Sami, also paid final tributes.

