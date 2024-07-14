PM Modi poses with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and newly-wed Anant-Radhika for perfect snapshot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi added grandeur to the celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, attending their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on Saturday night.

In a picture-perfect moment captured at the event, PM Modi is seen standing with a beaming smile amidst Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony, marked by the presence of spiritual delegates, several political dignitaries and celebrities, showcased a blend of tradition and modernity.

PM Modi's arrival at the venue marked his first visit to Mumbai since taking oath for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister on June 9, following the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 29,400 crore, focusing on roads, railways, and ports.

He also inaugurated the INS Towers at the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat during his Mumbai visit.

The 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, which followed the grand wedding festivities on Friday, July 12, witnessed PM Modi participating in a religious puja conducted by a priest.

Videos from the event surfaced online, capturing moments where Anant and Radhika respectfully sought PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet.

Political figures present at the ceremony included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others. Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh also graced the occasion.

Radhika Merchant, known for her elegant style, dazzled throughout the festivities.

Her attire for the vidai ceremony included a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed by a stunning sindoori red ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

Adorned with heirloom jewellery featuring gold, diamonds, and emeralds, Radhika epitomized grace and tradition on her special day.

The festivities are set to continue with the upcoming 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception, scheduled for July 14.

