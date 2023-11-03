PM Modi praises 'Khalasi' singer, says he is winning hearts

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi over his latest hit song 'Khalasi'.

The song 'Khalasi' was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023 and has since taken the internet by storm.

PM Modi on Friday spoke highly of Aditya.

"Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction," Prime Minister Modi posted from his official handle on X.

PM Modi also reshared a post where Aditya recalled his first meeting with him.

In the clip, Aditya recalled the time when PM Modi, Gujarat's chief minister at the time, attended his concert and expressed his admiration for him.

Aditya mentioned that he was 18-19 years old when PM Modi attended one of his concerts in the past.

Aditya's 'Khalasi' is composed by 'Scam 1992's' Achint Thakkar.

