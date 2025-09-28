PM Modi remembers late singer Zubeen Garg's deep connection to Assam, says "His music will continue to enchant generations"

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, offering his tributes in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

PM Modi spoke about how Zubeen had a deep connection with the culture of Assam.

"People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain in our memories, and his music will continue to enchant generations to come," he said.

Earlier this month, PM Modi condoled the shocking demise of Zubeen Garg and wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2025

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Investigations are currently underway to probe his sudden passing.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death of Singer Zubeen Garg.

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Team (CID) of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the case of Singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise in Singapore.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the Northeast India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival.

The SIT and CID teams also conducted raids at the houses of Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's colleague, musician Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, and seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disk, a computer CPU, documents, and other items.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor