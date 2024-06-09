PM Modi takes oath for historic third term, celebrities shower congratulations

New Delhi [India], June 9 : In a historic event that underscored the vibrancy of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third successive term.

Celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi.

Actor Anupam Kher conveyed his wishes, stating, "A pledge that empowers and ensures safety for the people of India! Victory to India!"

Similarly, veteran actor Suniel Shetty took to IG story and wrote, "Congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the historic third term. Wishing you continued strength and wisdom in your leadership as you guide India towards greater prosperity and unity. @narendramodi"

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi"

Actor Sonu Sood also expressed his admiration and support for the Prime Minister's leadership, emphasizing his vision for a prosperous and unified India. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the skilful leadership of the respected Prime Minister Ji, the country will reach new heights of development," he wrote in his IG story.

The oath ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was graced by luminaries from various fields, including Bollywood celebrities, ministers, and business magnates.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi, who reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and steering it towards prosperity.

His resounding victory in the recent elections, securing 293 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, reaffirmed his popularity and the trust bestowed upon him by the people.

The convergence of politics, glamour, and business was palpable at the ceremony, symbolizing the multifaceted nature of India's socio-political landscape.

Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anupam Kher added a touch of glitz and glamour to the event. Kangana Ranaut, recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency, mesmerized in a white and gold saree, epitomizing grace and elegance.

The business magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani was also present at the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor