"PM Modi will be present...it's a matter of pride": Singer Geeta Rabari on performing at Golden Jubilee celebrations of Amul

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21 : Folk singer Geeta Rabari is all set to perform at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will participate in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of GCMMF at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which will take place on February 22, in the presence of many farmers from different parts of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Geeta Rabari said, "Amul is completing 50 years tomorrow. PM Modi will be present here. It is a matter of pride for me to perform here tomorrow. We are preparing for tomorrow's event. People associated with Amul are also going to be here tomorrow."

On the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Amul, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's MD Jayen Mehta said, "I am elated to tell this that the Golden Jubilee of the world's biggest dairy co-operative Amul Federation owned by 36 lakh farmers is going to be celebrated on 22 February in Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera. The most popular leader of the world, PM Modi, will be here in the world's biggest cricket stadium."

Look at the pictures from the preparations at the stadium:

The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness the participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

GCMMF is a testimony of the resilience of cooperatives, their entrepreneurial spirit and strong determination of farmers, which has made Amul the one of the strongest dairy brands in the world.

