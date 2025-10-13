PM Narendra Modi Appreciates Ram Charan, Upasana and Anil Kamineni for the Success of World’s First Archery Premier League!

Ram Charan has learned the sport for his portrayal of role in RRR and he will be soon seen in a movie titled Peddi where he will be seen playing Gully Cricket highlighting his involvement in sports at local level.

Ever since its announcement, Peddi has generated massive buzz and excitement among fans and industry circles alike. Ram Charan will be seen in an action-packed avatar, promising a fresh and powerful transformation that has already become the talk of the town. Recently, Ram Charan met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to celebrate the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. Expressing his excitement, the Hon’ble Prime Minister also praised the team after their meeting.

Ram Charan, who earlier learned Archery for his role in RRR, is now set to showcase his athletic side once again in his upcoming film Peddi. In the movie, he will be seen playing gully cricket, reflecting his deep connection and enthusiasm for sports at the grassroots level.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to his social media and replied to Ram Charan’s tweet about their meeting. He wrote –

"ఉపాసనగారిని,అనిల్ కామినేనిగారిని కలవడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. విలువిద్యను ప్రాచుర్యంలోకి తీసుకురావడానికి మీరు చేస్తున్న సమష్టి ప్రయత్నాలు ప్రశంసనీయం. మీరు చేస్తున్న ఈ కృషి ఎంతోమంది యువతకు ప్రయోజనం చేకూరుస్తుంది.

@AlwaysRamCharan

@upasanakonidela"

"It was a pleasure to meet Upasana garu and Anil Kamineni garu. Your collective efforts to bring value-based education to the forefront are commendable. This hard work you are doing will benefit countless young people.

@Always Ram Charan

@upasanakonidela"

Directed by the talented Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi promises to present Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar, one that blends intense action, gripping storytelling, and high-voltage entertainment.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27 March 2026.