PM Narendra Modi turns lyricist with Navratri song 'Garbo'

The dynamic music label Jjust Music spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani, is setting the spirit for the auspicious festival of Navratri. Taking inspiration from the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s poetry to make a celebratory garba track, Jjust Music has created a majestic song titled ‘Garbo’ for everyone to enjoy. Jjust Music takes immense pride in having the privilege of associating for this exceptional project and presenting it to the world.



The beautiful lyrics penned by the Honourable Prime Minister speaks about the festival of Navratri that unites people across states, embracing cultures and traditions. 'Garbo' promises to be a melodious tribute to the joy and spirit of Navratri. The song is beautifully sung by the talented Dhvani Bhanushali with the music of Tanishk Bagchi.

Jackky Bhagnani's immense talent in music production is sure to bring Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to life, making it an unforgettable addition to Navratri celebrations.



Jackky shares, "Being a part of this remarkable musical project with Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a moment of immense pride and joy for me and Jjust Music. 'Garbo' is a tribute to our cultural heritage and the essence of Navratri, and it's a testimony to the binding strength of the music. It is an exceptional and humbling experience for me, and I am confident that 'Garbo' will become an integral part of Navratri celebrations for many years to come.."



India is ready to dance to the 'Garbo' tunes this Navratri season, thanks to this tribute by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.