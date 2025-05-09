Poet Kumar Vishwas urges news channels, broadcasters to not run "unverified", "unauthorised" news amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, renowned poet Kumar Vishwas requested Indian news channels and other broadcasters to refrain from running any "unauthorised" and "unverified" content. He asked the Indian citizens to show unity, restraint and responsibility in this challenging time.

Kumar Vishwas also shared a video, lauding the bravery of the Indian Army for attacking the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In the video clip, Kumar Vishwas said, "I request the broadcasters of the country, I request the news channels, we have celebrated your Holi, your Diwali, your New Year, we have celebrated a lot. We have collected a lot of TRP from you by working and watching. We will collect it again. But if you run any news in the newsroom, then always keep one angle in mind: what will be the effect of this news on the other party? How will this news affect the national unity of the country? Will anyone else misuse this news or not? I am saying this because I have gone through this."

The poet recalled the lack of unity in India after the surgical strike by the Indian Army in Pakistan in 2016. He urged citizens to support the Indian Army in every situation and trust the information released from the official handles of the Indian government.

"Before Pahalgam, when we entered and started the strike, this struggle started with me because people were asking for proof of the army, and I was saying, we have to stand with the army in every situation. And Pakistan took the example of people asking for proof to the whole world used it," said Kumar Vishwas.

He continued, "We will not do any such thing, by which our innocent neighbours, or the countries that are angry with us, the foreign powers, can use any of our things. Especially, all of us who create independent content, whom the world respects a lot, for our YouTube likes, Instagram likes, and to do some work on Twitter, we will not put any unauthorised, unverified content. The Indian Army, ADGPI, India's Ministry of Broadcasting, India's Government, will give us proof, we will use that."

Kumar Vishwas asked the citizens to follow the government's "civic rules" amid the rising war tension with Pakistan and help people in need if required.

"So, all of us, the government, will follow whatever it says. We will follow the civic rules. If there is any problem, we will forget which caste, which religion, which party we are from, we will get together, we will send medicines, we will send aid, we will send food," said Kumar Vishwas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, has successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

