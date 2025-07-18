"Point the camera at him...": Aayush Sharma recalls "funny tip" Salman Khan gave him during 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, hit the big screens on July 17, 2015. The film clocked 10 years on Thursday, and on this special occasion, Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law and actor, looked back at how the film played a special role in his journey into movies.

On Friday, Aayush took to Instagram to share several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot. One of the photos showed him taking a picture of Salman Khan on set. Other pictures featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Kabir Khan, and moments from the production.

Along with the pictures, Aayush added a note where he shared how 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' became the starting point of his filmmaking journey. He also mentioned that he stepped onto the set with no knowledge of movie production but quickly learned from director Kabir Khan. Describing Kabir as his "first teacher," Aayush said he was taught the basics of film and received valuable guidance for the future.

"I feel grateful to have started my filmmaking journey with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, under the guidance of legendary filmmaker @kabirkhankk sir. Walking onto the set, I was clueless about movie production, but sir, you taught me the fundamentals of film and shared valuable tips for the future. Thank you for being my first teacher!"

Aayush also discovered a new interest during the shoot: photography. However, back then, he wasn't sure what made a good photo. That's when Salman Khan gave him a light-hearted but helpful piece of advice. Referring to it as a "funny tip," Aayush recalled, "On set, I discovered my hobby of photography, but I was unsure what made a good photo. That's when Bhai @beingsalmankhan shared a funny tip: point the camera at him, and the photo will turn out great! Following his advice, I learned from a legend both behind and in front of the camera. I'm thankful for the best acting school experience."

It's been a decade since the film first hit the big screens, but it still holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, starred Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film followed the journey of Pawan, a kind-hearted Indian man who takes it upon himself to reunite a lost mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border. The film was a massive hit at the box office and became one of the most loved films of the decade.

