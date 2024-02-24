Police register case against director, actor of Punjabi movie over complaint of hurting religious sentiments

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 24 : A case has been registered against the director and an actor of the Punjabi film 'Oye Bhole Oye' on a complaint from a leader of the Christian community, an official of Jalandhar police said on Saturday.

Giving information about the case, Hardev Singh, SHO, Police Station Four here, said that they received a complaint about some part of the content of the movie that "had hurt the sentiments of a community" and an FIR was registered on February 22.

"A leader of the Christian community Sonavar Bhatti had complained on February 22 regarding the film 'Oye Bhole Oye'. He said there was a wrong portrayal of the prayer which had hurt the community. Following the complaint, a case has been registered against the director and an actor," he said.

The Punjabi film 'Oye Bhole Oye' stars Jagjeet Sandhu and Irwin Meet Kaur. Jagjeet, who has previously been in 'Tufang', 'Sufna', and 'Pataal Lok', portrays a middle-class country youngster in the film, which has been described by the makers as "a humorous look at the current challenges in Punjab as a result of globalisation".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor