Political thriller 'The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' to be out in July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming series 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' is a political thriller.

Based on the bestselling book Ninety Days by investigative journalist Anirudhya Mitra, the show will star Amit Sial as DR Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as Amit Verma, (SP-CBI), Bhagavathi Perumal as Ragothaman (DSP-CBI), Danish Iqbal as Amod Kanth (DIG-CBI), Girish Sharma as, Radhavinod Raju (DIG-CBI), Vidyut Garg as Capt Ravindran (NSG Commando), along with Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, Gouri Menon, and others.

The series explores the high-stakes investigation into former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

In a press note about working on the show, Amit Sial shared, "This isn't just a crime procedural drama; it's about how invisible hands shape history. The role challenged me to explore the darkest corners of power, grief, and justice. I'm honoured to portray a character rooted in truth and resilience."

Created under Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies banners, 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' will be out on SonyLiv on July 4.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

