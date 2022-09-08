Politician's black money invested in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger?

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger has landed in another controversy. Now, Congress leader Bakka Judson has filed a complaint against MLA Kalvaluntla Kavitha for allegedly making an illegal investment in the movie, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead role. Judson has alleged that the movie was made to turn black money into white.

Bakka Judson said that MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had invited producer Charmee Kaur and others at her home to discuss the pan-India movie. A complaint has been filed to ED and CBI in the matter.

The plan came into existence after several big personalities were questioned in the drugs case associated with the South Indian film industry. Charmi, Puri Jagannadh, Navdeep, Ravi Teja, and Mumait Khan were among others who were questioned in the case in 2017. As per Bakka Judson, a friendship brewed between Vijay Deverakonda, Charmee and Puri Jagannadh among others.

Liger was made to convert black money to white money. TRS’s Kavitha is involved with it. Before Liger started the shoot, she called many bigwigs and asked them to invest in the project. This a clear attempt to convert black money to white. She is also trying to project Vijay Deverakonda as a pan India star," Judson said. Liger is a huge loss venture but no financiers are coming out, seeking compensation. That’s because there’s a lot of black money involved. I have approached the ED to investigate the same," he added. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is also one of the producers.