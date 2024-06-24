Pom Klementieff in talks for key role in DCU, reveals discussions with James Gunn

Washington [US], June 24 : Actor Pom Klementieff, known for her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has hinted at a potential leap to the DC Universe (DCU) under the direction of filmmaker James Gunn.

During an appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, Klementieff disclosed ongoing discussions with James Gunn, who she first collaborated with on MCU's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), about joining the DCU, reported Deadline.

While keeping details under wraps, the French actress expressed her excitement about continuing to work with Gunn.

She shared, "Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

Klementieff's portrayal of Mantis in the MCU, spanning films like 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018), 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022), has garnered her a significant fan following.

Reflecting on her journey into superhero films, she revealed, "It was always my dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel movie. Then, I saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and it became my first Marvel movie ever. Then, I got cast in the second one. I feel so lucky," according to Deadline.

While open to reprising her role as Mantis, Klementieff affirmed her interest in exploring new opportunities, including a potential venture into the DCU.

She emphasized her fondness for the character and expressed willingness to consider future projects depending on their creative direction.

James Gunn, who now heads DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, has been vocal about his approach to casting and his vision for expanding the DC multiverse.

Acknowledging the possibility of MCU-DCU crossovers in the future, Gunn highlighted the early stages of discussions but emphasized the need to establish DC's direction first.

