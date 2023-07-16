“Ponytails are complicated”: Priyanka Chopra as Nick Jonas tries to untie her ponytail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actor Priyanka Chopra has again grabbed the eyeballs of her fans with her recent video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen sharing some fun moments with her husband Nick Jonas.

The video shows Nick trying his best to untie her ponytail inside a car, however, he is failing to do so. Nick in fact, uses his phone’s flashlight to untie it while Priyanka is seen laughing and enjoying looking at his failed attempts. At last, Nick fails and Priyanka said, “ow”.

Priyanka wrote in the caption along with the video, “Ponytails are complicated”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans are left in awe of this sweet video shared by the ‘Mary Kom’ actor.

One of her fans mentioned, “Love is pure ,doesn't choose age, colors race, baground, that's True love.”

Another wrote, “Aww what a caring husband”

On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final in London.

The tweet on the official page of Wimbledon read, "All set for the finals! Welcome to #Wimbledon, Priyanka and Nick”

Priyanka has also extended her support to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

“SAG AFTRA STRONG” and wrote in the caption, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow,” she said in a post.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, SAG-AFTRA declared its strike against the film and television industries on Thursday, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

As per the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor