Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal welcome baby girl

Actor Pooja Banerjee and her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal have become parents to a baby girl. Pooja's brother Neil Banerjee said that Sandeep and the baby's grandmother are with Pooja in the hospital. Pooja had last year in November revealed that she had learnt about her pregnancy while on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, her television show.Last month, Pooja quit Kumkum Bhagya and mentioned that she needs to keep her health first. “I haven’t told the makers of my show that I am quitting as of now. If the cases are too many and if there is a scare then I might have to take a break and it will be a forced break long before I planned. But health comes first, I can’t help it. If it comes to that then you have to do it," she told Hindustan Times. Back then, she had also shared a glimpse of the farewell party that the Kumkum Bhagya team organised on her last working day.

Earlier, Pooja’s husband Sandeep expressed happiness and has said that he is excited to take over the responsibility of parenthood.“It is such a beautiful feeling. Both of us had wished for a daughter and our wish has finally come true. This is an exciting new responsibility, and we are raring to go," Sandeep Sejwal told ETimes. He also talked about how they have been preparing for baby care and revealed that a name for the little princess has not been decided yet. “We were well-prepared to embrace parenthood. Pooja and I have been looking forward to beginning our journey as parents. We had been reading up about baby care. Some of our family members have also given us notes about the dos and don’ts. We have turned our home into a baby-friendly space. We haven’t decided a name yet, and finalising that will be another exciting process. Plus, I will be on paternity leave for the next 15 days, to completely look after Pooja and the baby,” Sandeep added. For the unversed, Pooja and Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot in 2017. They had also participated in Nach Baliye in 2019.

