Pooja Batra share 'tiger tiger burning bright' moments from her Phuket trip

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actress Pooja Batra has shared a sneak peek into her family vacation to Phuket, Thailand, giving a glimpse of enjoying all the tourist attractions.

Taking to her Instagram account, Pooja, who has one million followers shared a Reel video, in which we can see her posing with tiger, elephants, eagle, crocodile, and watching the dolphin show.

She is seen wearing a white mini crochet dress and rounded off the look with a matching hairband. Pooja can be seen feeding the elephants and is donning a black shirt dress.

The video has a caption: "Enjoying #phuket and all its attractions #familyholiday #thailand".

In the Stories section, Pooja posted a video of her mother Neelam Batra, who is also posing with the tiger. She wrote in the caption: "#happybirhtday".

Pooja is married to actor Nawab Shah. The duo had tied the knot on July 4, 2019 in Delhi according to Arya Samaj traditions.

She was earlier married to an orthopaedic surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia. However, the couple separated in January 2011.

On the professional front, Pooja won the runner-up title at the 'Femina Miss India' in 1993, and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993.

She has been a part of movies like-- 'Vishwavidhaata', 'Virasat', 'Chandralekha', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Ittefaq', 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi', 'Jodi No.1', 'Talaash: The Hunt Begins', 'Hum Tum Shabana', 'ABCD 2', 'Mirror Game'.

Pooja was last seen in the 2021 action thriller film 'Squad' written, directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay. The film featured Rinzing Denzongpa, and Malvika Raaj in lead roles.

Her other works include volunteering time and money to charitable causes like AIDS, homeless children, the Bombay Police Department and injured soldiers in the Kashmir war.

She also did a pro bono work in the film 'My Little Devil' (Bas Yari Rakho), to raise funds for the poor children in India.

