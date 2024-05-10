Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate's action thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Pooja Bhatt is all set to reunite with Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate's upcoming action thriller. On Friday, she gave a sneak peek to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a still from the sets along with a caption, that read, "A sneak peek from my next project with Lions Gate India. So looking forward to working with you again Suniel Shetty."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6xrsW9tqWt/?

The picture shows Pooja wearing a black saree, standing in front of a camera.

Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty starred in JP Dutta's film Border in 1997.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Suniel Shetty wrote, "You're looking good Pooja...and yess the pleasure is alll mine. Looking forward."

One of the users commented, "Wow this is so exciting.

As per a source close to the film's team, Pooja Bhatt's 'Iron Lady' character in Lionsgate's explosive new action thriller.

On her upcoming project with Lionsgate, Pooja Bhatt said, "I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can't wait for audiences to see this new avatar."

Recently, Suniel Shetty announced that he gearing up for his next role in the action thriller.He shared the look from his next untitled project and mentioned, "Can't wait to get back into 'Action'"

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a picture where he can be seen sitting against a backdrop of snowy mountains, wearing an all-white winter attire to brave the cold.

He wrote in the caption, "Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can't wait to get back into 'Action'!"

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in the series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor