Pooja Bhatt shares BTS videos from 'Big Girls Don't Cry' sets, says "last days don't often feel like this"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 : Pooja Bhatt, who plays the role of the principal in the upcoming series 'Big Girls Don't Cry', shared a glimpse of the last days of the sets.

The series is a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalized all-girls boarding school.

Directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, it boasts a predominantly women-led ensemble cast that features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

Taking to Instagram stories, Pooja treated fans with a cute video featuring herself and BGDC's cast and other team.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Coz last days on set don't often feel like this #BGDC. Such pride & joy to have been on this journey with you'll @himanshi-pandey @vidushi1212 @afrahsayed @avantika @dalaiallegedly @aneetpadda.@hakyila. Forever grateful @nityamehraig @iamsuds @kkapadias @ashidua@primevideoin."

Recently, makers unveiled the intriguing official trailer.

The trailer introduces the principal (played by Pooja Bhatt) claiming the institution has played a role in shaping society and the country.

The video gives a glimpse into the boarding life at the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of seven girls are gearing up for their final year in school with every intention of ruling the campus. An outsider, Kavya Yadav (Vidushi) , walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends and ace life. Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing down the sports captaincy position. As Roohi (portrayed by Aneet) and JC (played by Lhakyila) push for their beauty-business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel-poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings.

Talking about what drew her to the story, Pooja Bhatt said, "I said yes to Big Girls Don't Cry because I was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it. As a rebellious teenager who never shied away from speaking my mind and questioning authority, it was such a kick to play Anita Verma. What I loved was that within the series, the characters develop a healthy sense of self and strive to overcome gender bias and stereotypes. For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues."

The series takes audiences into the world of the prestigious Vandana Valley where a group of young girls navigate life's myriad exhilarating adventures of independence, rebellion, friendship, love, heartbreaks, and dreams, as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large.

Along the journey, each of them battles with an internal struggle to remain true to their own unique identities.

'Big Girls Don't Cry' will stream on an OTT platform from March 14.

