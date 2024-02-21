Pooja Bhatt shares pictures of legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani with Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Pooja Bhatt shared pictures of Legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

On Wednesday, Pooja dropped throwback candid pictures featuring Ameen Sayani and Mahesh on Instagram Story and wrote, "#ameensayani."

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry like film director Madhur Bhandarkar, Music composer Anu Malik, Suresh Oberoi, Devotional singer Anup Jalota, Actor Raza Murad, Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others expressed grief over the demise of the iconic radio personality.

Ameen Sayani passed away due to a heart attack late on Tuesday, his son Rajil Sayani confirmed on Wednesday. He was 91.

According to his son Rajil Sayani, the iconic radio presenter suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which he was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Ameen Sayani was born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai and over the years became famed for his melodic voice and fascinating flair. Starting off as an English-language broadcaster, he soon switched to Hindi.

Sayani became extremely well-known for his popular radio show 'Binaca Geetmala', which entertained people over a long period.

Sayani's Geetmala showcased well-known Hindi film music, captivated listeners and became a national phenomenon."Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon," his distinctive introduction became instantly recognised and began to be copied.

He had produced, compered (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles since 1951.

Hamid Sayani, Ameen's brother, introduced him to All India Radio, Bombay. Ameen Sayani began his stint with Radio Ceylon in 1952. Sayani was also a part of several movies including 'Bhoot Bungla', 'Teen Devian', 'Boxer,' and 'Qatl'.

His demise has left a void that can never be filled and his voice will keep echoing for future generations also.

