Pooja Hegde carries trash bag in her car: 'Don't throw rubbish on roads, beaches'

Mumbai, June 5 On the occasion of World Environment Day, actress Pooja Hegde shared the small steps she takes to be environmentally conscious, revealing that she carries a trash bag in her car whenever she travels.

Pooja, who recently participated in a beach clean-up initiative at Mumbai's Juhu beach, shared: "In life, if we can take some small steps then we can see good change in society. What I usually do is I always carry a trash bag in my car whenever I travel and I don't throw things on roads, beaches etc. So, I think if we follow these small little things we can make a big change."

The diva, who was last seen in the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' said: "We just need to encourage the culture of not throwing things here or there. I think we need to make these conscious decisions, and we need to take planet Earth as our home. We should do what we do at home."

On minimal use of plastic, Pooja said: "I think we can use reusable plastic, and or we can try to use the same plastic bag again rather than throwing it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja has been a part of Telugu films like 'Acharya', 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Maharshi', and Tamil movies 'Beast' and 'Mugamoodi'.

The 33-year-old actress has also been a part of Hindi films like 'Mohenjo Daro', 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', and 'Cirkus'.

She next has Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller 'Deva', and Tamil film 'Suriya 44' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor