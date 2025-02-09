Pooja Hegde Expresses Desire To Work in an Action Film, Children's Movie, and a Superhero Flick

Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the success of the recently released mass action flick, 'Deva'. Despite being a part of an action film, the actress was not seen in action sequences, unfortunately. However, Pooja Hegde recently expressed her desire to be a part of diverse genres, including action, kid's films, and slice-of-life films.

Speaking about doing action films, Pooja Hegde shared, "I want to do an action film in which I am doing the action. I love interesting characters and interesting dramas." Further, she delved into doing a slice-of-life film, and said, "I'd love to do a father-daughter story or a mother-daughter story...I'd love to do something about friendship." Speaking about doing a kid's film, Pooja Hegde shared, "I'd love to do something for children because growing up, I always loved watching Harry Potter and something to do with magic. That's a genre we really haven't explored in India so much."

"I would also someday do a Captain Marvel kind of story where I am the superhero," she shared. "I feel why do we like to watch movies like either we find ourselves that we want to be like the hero of the film or we feel represented by the person playing us and we feel like 'this is me and I am not alone' or we want to be empowered by the people that we are watching on screen, and it's important for women out there to have good women characters to look up to. So, there's a lot I have not done," Pooja stated.

Previously, the actress had opened up about whether she's 'made it' in her filmography. She said, "I mean, I've made it far, quite far, but a long way to go in my mind. I don't think I want to put that pressure in my mind of making it or not.."

Recently, Pooja Hegde delivered a memorable performance as an investigative journalist in 'Deva', and won many hearts by showcasing her emotional range as an actress. Now, her desire to be a part of films across various genres is sure to pique excitement among the audiences and solidify Pooja Hegde as a substantial actress.