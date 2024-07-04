Pooja Hegde feels like "one freshly steamed momo" in latest selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actress Pooja Hedge has dropped a series of stunning pictures in which she can be seen in a bathrobe.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress dropped the pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her radiant beauty.

Pooja captioned the post, "One freshly steamed momo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, following her role in Beast, is preparing for her next Tamil film. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this project will reunite her with actor Suriya.

Apart from Pooja Hegde, the film reportedly stars Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George in key roles, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. This movie marks Suriya's first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Pooja Hegde is set for a busy year with three highly anticipated films: Deva, Sanki, and Suriya 44. She also has three other major projects in the works that have not yet been announced.

Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is an action thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor and is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is slated for a Dussehra release this October.

