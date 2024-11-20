Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of ‘Thalapathy 69’ shoot in Chennai

Mumbai, Nov 20 Pooja Hegde, who will next be seen in the upcoming film “Thalapathy 69”, is currently filming the movie in Chennai.

The actress will star alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Recently, Hegde took to her Instagram story to share a serene view of Chennai, where the team is shooting. She captioned the post, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing that her day started early at 6:30 a.m., along with the hashtag #T69.

Scheduled for release in October 2025 across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, “Thalapathy 69” is set to be a monumental tribute to Vijay's legacy. The movie will be directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions.

The film commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4. The makers shared pictures of the cast and crew, captioning, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming” (Translation: "I know there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete... Set 2 Incoming").

The event gathered a remarkable ensemble of cast and crew, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Thalapathy 69 also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and ‘Premalu’ fame actor Mamitha Baiju.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has other upcoming films, including “Deva” and “Suriya 44.”

In “Deva”, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the actress will share the screen with Shahid Kapoor. The first look of the film was unveiled in July this year, with the makers announcing, “Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February 2025!” The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role and is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Hegde was last seen in Farhad Samji’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor