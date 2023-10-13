Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Actor Pooja Hedge is all set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

They wrote, "Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!"

Pooja also turned a year older on Friday.

In the second picture, she could be seen cutting her birthday cake.

Actor Pooja Hegde shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

CEO Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Bringing Pooja Hegde on board was an easy decision for us as she's extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board."

The film is set to release in 2024.

Pooja was last seen in the action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Salman Khan.

