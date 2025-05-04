Pooja Hegde Makes the Theatrical Audience Dance Over the Viral Kanimaa Song From Retro (Watch Video)

Pooja Hegde and Suriya starrer Retro has landed on the big screens, and it is garnering rave reviews from the audience. While the viewers are enjoying the plot of the gangster drama, they are hopping off their seats to dance on the viral song, Kanimaa, and Pooja Hegde offered a glimpse of the same on her social media! Sharing a snippet of the theatrical view, she wrote, "U girls are KILLING ITTT. Another viral video featured a flash mob done by Gravity Of Dance in a cinema hall in Tirupur, wherein a group of girls and the rest of the audience are seen dancing near the big screen and out of their seats. The excitement and craze surrounding Pooja and her viral hookstep further expands her mass appeal.

Ever since the song released, it has created a wildfire all over the internet, leaving netizens recreating Pooja's viral hookstep and starting a chain of recreations. Now that the viewers can enjoy the song on the silver screens, the recent reaction of the audience dancing in theatres further establishes Pooja as the hookstep queen, and highlights her ability to leave the theatrical audience dancing their hearts out! After the release of Retro, audiences can't get over Pooja Hegde's impressive acting range, her ability to hold her own in a gangster plot, and bring a touch of heartfelt romance through her character, Rukmani. Netizens and critics are applauding her emotional depth for making her role feel believable and not forced. Ultimately, the audience verdict says that Pooja Hegde has delivered her career-best performance as Rukmani!

As Retro continues to enjoy successful theatrical screenings, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her next Bollywood rom-com, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, wherein she will be seen starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Currently, the actress is shooting for the film in the United Kingdom. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is expected to have a theatrical release soon.