Pooja Hegde: Really excited for my performance in SIIMA this year

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actress Pooja Hegde has expressed excitement for her upcoming performance in the 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), talking about her association, and the love she had received for her act in the last event.

Speaking about the same, Pooja said: "Our job is to entertain, and the award show enables us to do that the best. It’s an incredible feeling to receive a SIIMA award, and kudos to all the deserving winners this year."

"I have a great association with SIIMA, and the love I got during my last performance at the event was incredible. I am really excited for my performance this year as well," she added.

Actor Rana Daggubati shared: "The award show has always been a fantastic platform that not only celebrates the excellence of South Indian cinema but also helps industries collaborate with each other. It’s an honor to be part of this journey that has been consistently honouring the best of South Indian cinema year on year over the last 12 years."

The chairperson of SIIMA, Brinda Prasad added: "This year, we are honored to welcome over 250 film personalities, technicians, and actors from the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam industries. SIIMA has always been a celebration of South Indian cinema’s rich diversity and talent, and Dubai provides the perfect backdrop for this grand event. We look forward to recognising and celebrating the exceptional artistry that continues to elevate our industries on a global stage.”

The scintillating line-up includes -- Nidhhi Agerwal, Shriya Saran, Avika Gor, Shanvi Srivastava, Neha Shetty, Faria Abdullah, and Ashok Galla, among many others.

The award ceremony is all set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on September 14 and 15.

On the work front, Pooja, who was the second runner-up at the 2010 'I Am She-Miss Universe India' pageant, made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil film 'Mugamoodi'. Her first Telugu release came in 2014 with 'Oka Laila Kosam', which featured Naga Chaitanya.

She has been a part of Telugu movies like 'Mukunda', ' DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Saakshyam', 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava', 'Maharshi', 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Acharya', 'F3: Fun and Frustration'.

The 33-year-old has also featured in Tamil movie 'Beast'. The spy action thriller film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Vijay in the lead role.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with period action film 'Mohenjo Daro', which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilization.

Pooja has appeared in Hindi movies like 'Housefull 4', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Cirkus', and most recently 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

She next has action thriller 'Deva' directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the duo Bobby-Sanjay. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Pooja also has 'Suriya 44' in the kitty.

