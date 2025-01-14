Pooja Hegde Receives a Bracelet With 'Sunshine' Written On It From a Little Fan, And It's All Things Sweet!

Pooja Hegde, one of the most proficient actresses in Indian Cinema, is making waves with her upcoming film 'Deva'. Recently, she graced an event held in the city and boosted the vibe with her presence. Pooja Hegde was greeted by a sea of fans who surrounded her and showered her love. The actress obliged them with selfies and autographs, bringing smiles to their faces. One particularly touching moment came when a young adorable fan approached her and presented a beautiful bracelet adorned with the word 'Sunshine'.

This heartfelt gesture highlighted the young fan's admiration towards Pooja Hegde and also highlighted the positivity brought by the actress in the lives of many. Several videos and photos of the adorable moment have gone viral on social media, with the netizens hailing Pooja's strong rapport with her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Deva'. The actress is playing the leading lady and will be seen sharing the screen space alongside Shahid Kapoor. The recently released teaser and first song 'Bhasad Macha' have created a storm all over the internet, with netizens lauding Pooja Hegde's impeccable screen presence. With this, Pooja's fans are eager to witness her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, and what they have to offer in the action-packed extravaganza. On this note, 'Deva' is slated to land in theatres on January 31.