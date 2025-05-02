Pooja Hegde Retro’ Screening With Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in London (Watch Video)

Pooja Hegde and Suriya starrer Retro made its theatrical debut on May 1. While director Karthik Subbaraj attended the screening with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Pooja gave it a miss. However, she made sure to attend a special screening of Retro in Glasgow, London, where she was joined by her Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-stars Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Suriya. She steps into the shoes of Rukmani—a doctor and healer who is deeply opposed to violence in any form. Recently, she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her role on social media and penned a heartfelt note. She described Rukmani as “the purest of souls, innocent but intelligent,” adding, “May we all strive to be you. Becoming Rukku was the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do.”

It has been just a day since Retro released, and Pooja is already winning hearts—both from critics and audiences. Netizens have hailed her performance as her “career best,” applauding the soft, romantic touch she brings to the gangster narrative. As Rukmani, she showcases her range as a pan-Indian actress, delivering a grounded and believable performance that has deeply resonated with viewers.

With Retro, Pooja Hegde adds another powerful title to her filmography—and clearly, there’s no slowing down. The actress is currently in the UK, shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a lighthearted rom-com expected to release soon.