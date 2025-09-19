Pooja Hegde takes a ‘quick boat ride’ to the airport in Chennai

Mumbai, Sep 19 Actress Pooja Hegde shared that she has some interesting airport stories to tell and one of them being taking a “boat ride”.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen travelling in water-filled roads in Chennai to go to the airport. The actress shared a video of herself sitting in the backseat of the car and showcasing the road, which is filled with rain water.

“A quick boat ride to the airport… I have some interesting airport stories lately,” Pooja wrote as the caption and added the geotag for Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

On the acting front, the actress was recently seen in a song titled “Monica” from the recently released film “Coolie.”

“Coolie” is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film features actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production.

The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025.

