Pooja Hegde! Times the ‘Monica’ Star Stunned With her Western Fashion

When it comes to slaying, Pooja Hegde never misses a mark. From mini dresses to suits and gowns, Pooja’s western closet is a reflection of her sophisticated personality. On her birthday, here’s looking at times Pooja redefined western dressing.

1. Pooja painted the town pink in a co-ord - including a pleated body-hugging skirt with a sensual thigh slit, and a cropped tank top. She fired-up the look by layering it with a pink coat, and accessorising it with a Miu Miu handbag and minimal jewellery pieces.

Pooja stunned in a deep red mini dress with a string neckline and full sleeves with a dramatic pleat around the shoulders. Keeping it simple and modernly sophisticated, Pooja sported selective jewellery pieces and opted fiery red stilettos.

Pooja looked as fabulous as ever in a futuristic-coded outfit, featuring a sleek white shirt, black shorts and a cropped black coat. She accessorised her look with metal jewellery pieces and levelled up the accessory department with chunky aviators. The ‘Monica’ star completed her look with glossy formal shoes.

Pooja Hegde served sunset vibes in an orange bodycon outfit with dramatic sleeves, corset appeal and a cinched waistline, adding structure to the look. Keeping it simple yet glamorous, Pooja accessorised her look with golden contemporary jewellery, including a layered neckpiece and hoop earrings.

Pooja looked like a vision in white in a sleek gown with a layered texture around her torso and a generous flow at the bottom. The off-shoulder sleeves and glove-effect enhanced the outfit’s appeal manifold. Keeping it modernly regal, Pooja opted for a diamond choker and bracelets.

Pooja Hegde dazzled in a metallic golden outfit with a one-sided patterned flow featuring a pleated effect. Keeping the accessories minimal, Pooja let the outfit take centre stage.