Pooja Hegde to Feature in a Special Song in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Upcoming Film: Report

After the phenomenal response to Monica track from Coolie, filmmakers are noticing Pooja Hegde’s drive to add ‘blockbusters’ to songs and films both! Now, buzz is rife that the actress has been approached for a special song in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s upcoming film, AA22xA6. And the cinema enthusiasts are elated with the reported news! However, an official confirmation regarding Pooja’s involvement is yet to be made.

As per sources, Pooja’s participation will add tremendous value to the film’s musical appeal. It is also anticipated that the song could emerge as a major highlight of the film, which is said to be mounted on an estimated budget of Rs.700 crore. The shooting is progressing rapidly in Mumbai, and expectations are already high to witness Pooja and Allu Arjun's reunion after their successful collaborations in DJ and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is on a roll with an exciting lineup of releases. She has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. She is also reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay for his 50th and last film, Jana Nayagan. The actress has also come onboard DQ41, sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, and marking her Tollywood return after three years.

